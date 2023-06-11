Washburn Rural alums turned KU softball stars host local youth camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural alums and current KU softball stars Kasey Hamilton, Olivia Bruno, and Campbell Bagshaw hosted a softball camp for local girls at Ken Berry Complex on Saturday.

The three Jayhawks decided it would be fun to partner with the SYAA League, come back to the fields they grew up playing on, and teach a thing or two to a whole group of girls who want to be just like them one day.

”I was really excited. We told a couple of the girls that we grew up playing on these fields just like they did. So it’s really cool to be able to come back to the fields that we kinda learned how to play the game, and give back to the community so it’s really fun,” said Hamilton.

They had sessions for beginners, older players, and a special pitching and catching session to cap it off.

“I just love being able to come back to Topeka and just share what we’ve learned from being at KU. And just come back and really help the girls locally,” said Bagshaw. “We grew up on these fields, so it’s just a really good opportunity for us to work with them and just share what we’ve learned.”

The trio agreed the best part of the camp is seeing their impact on the young girls.

“Seeing their smiles on their face is just, the best thing we get to see,” Bruno said. “It’s just awesome to know that we have so many little girls looking up to us. And having their support means so much to us. It makes us just happy to have them.”

They’ll host another camp on Saturday, June 17th at Ken Berry Complex.

