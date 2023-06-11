Utah travelers hospitalized after car side-swipes semi on Kansas interstate

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two travelers from Utah were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a passenger car side-swiped a semi-truck along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 46.1 on eastbound I-70 in Thomas Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Kia passenger vehicle driven by Janet Muhn, 77, of Salt Lake City, Utah, had been headed east on the interstate. Meanwhile, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nurbek Kasymaliev, 32, of Bellevue, Wash., had been headed east in the lane beside Muhn.

KHP noted that Muhn side-swiped the semi-truck which caused the car to slide sideways and then roll multiple times before it crashed into the median.

Officials said Muhn and her passenger, Gary Reed, 79, of Salt Lake City, were both taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby. Reed was transported with suspected serious injuries while Muhn’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, KHP indicated that Kasymaliev escaped the crash without injury. All parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

