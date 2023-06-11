Topeka woman, juvenile hospitalized following crash on Highway 40

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman and a minor were both sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a 2-vehicle collision on Highway 40 just east of the county line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 40 just east of the Douglas/Shawnee Co. line with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Letisia Alvares, 34, of Topeka, had been headed east on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle veered off the road to the right.

KHP said Alvares lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected as she skidded in front of a 1999 Isuzu Amigo driven by Leviathan Crespo, 25, of Lawrence, which had been headed west. This caused the vehicles to collide.

Officials said Alvares and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Another juvenile passenger was also present. They said no further information on either minor would be released.

KHP indicated that Crespo escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.