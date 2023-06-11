Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on westbound U.S. Highway 24 in Shawnee County.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of westbound Hwy-24 and Huxman road at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis was headed southbound on Huxman road when the driver did not clear a stop sign properly, failing to see the second vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado struck the Grand Marquis’ driver’s door, causing the Grand Marquis to come to rest in a ditch. The Silverado came to rest on the highway.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, Brandon Bumgarner, 26, of Topeka, died as a result of the crash. His passenger, Brendan Barker, 26, of Topeka, was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, James Haug, 60, of Topeka, and his passenger, Denise Hilmes, 64, of Topeka, were not injured.

All individuals were wearing their seatbelts.

