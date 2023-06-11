Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for narcotics possession following traffic stop
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
Jennifer Courtney
Topeka woman arrested, hid plastic bag of meth in mouth
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez shared a statement on Senate Bill 180, pledging...
Attorneys share their stance as Kan. Senate Bill 180 goes into effect in July
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka

Latest News

Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests