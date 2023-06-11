Past and present Jayhawks hit the lanes at the Roundbowl Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Past and present Jayhawks from Thursday’s Roundball Classic came together at Royal Crest Lanes to raise even more money for a great cause at the Roundbowl Classic on Saturday.

“You hear about obviously all the greats coming back, see the way the current team engages with it. But at the core of it is this amazing cause that Brian Hanni has been so passionate about,” said KU Athletic Director Travis Goff.

So many former Jayhawks make it a point to come back to Lawrence when the Roundball Classic rolls around annually.

“The kids, their families really enjoy it, you can tell. It means a lot to them. So I just try to come back and show that love that I felt when I was here,” said former KU guard Devonte’ Graham.

They’re all on board with what they feel the best part of the week is.

“Just to see the smiles on their faces,” added Graham. “When they get to run through the tunnel at the game and stuff like that, the joy that it brings them.”

Though the Roundball Classic only featured former Jayhawks playing on the court, a few of the current guys also got to join in and lace up their bowling shoes on Saturday.

“Cause they give back to us, we wanna give back to them. They show us so much support throughout the year,” said KU guard Dajuan Harris Jr. “These kids are going through a lot, so we just wanna give back to the community and just have a good time with them.”

The real stars of the week even got to go up against the athletes on the lanes. You can guess who won each matchup no matter what based on the boo’s KJ Adams got from the crowd after hitting nine pins.

For the families of those stars fighting pediatric cancer, it’s nothing short of a life changing experience.

“This is so much fun right now. Just the environment, the players. She loves everybody and everybody loves her,” said DJ Hays, father of Raven Hays. “This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we’re thankful so much for it.”

