One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver

FILE
FILE(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after reports of a fight at a Kansas lake led officials to find him allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on May 28, officials were called to Fall River Lake with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a physical altercation had occurred and drugs were found at the scene. The suspect, later identified as Larry Capps, was also found to have been driving while intoxicated.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Capps was arrested and booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail on:

  • Domestic battery
  • Driving under the influence
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Capps has since bonded out of custody.

