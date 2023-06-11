One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after reports of a fight at a Kansas lake led officials to find him allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated.
The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on May 28, officials were called to Fall River Lake with reports of a fight.
When officials arrived, they said they found that a physical altercation had occurred and drugs were found at the scene. The suspect, later identified as Larry Capps, was also found to have been driving while intoxicated.
As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Capps was arrested and booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail on:
- Domestic battery
- Driving under the influence
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Capps has since bonded out of custody.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.