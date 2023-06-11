One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested after reports of a fight at a Kansas lake led officials to find him allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on May 28, officials were called to Fall River Lake with reports of a fight.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a physical altercation had occurred and drugs were found at the scene. The suspect, later identified as Larry Capps, was also found to have been driving while intoxicated.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Capps was arrested and booked into the Greenwood Co. Jail on:

Domestic battery

Driving under the influence

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Capps has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.