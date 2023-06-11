More storms possible overnight Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday has proven to be one of the wetter days we’ve seen so far this month, with a continuous flow of clouds and moist air throughout the afternoon. The isolated showers observed so far today will continue into tonight, possibly becoming more widespread.

The Weekend

In fact, late night thunderstorms are possible once again across Northeastern Kansas, expected to descend from Nebraska after sunset. While many of these storms will fizzle out or weaken, residents should be prepared for some to be strong, with small hail and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph possible. With how saturated grounds currently are in the wake of last night’s rain, flash flooding is a risk, albeit minimal. Rainfall rates may reach up to an inch per hour, creating. hazardous conditions along roadways and urban areas. If you’re ever confronted with flood waters while driving or traveling, remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Sunday morning will see showers lingering, but the area should be much drier by the early afternoon. This will kick off a cool, drier pattern for the start of next week, with very low chances of precipitation and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will also see some gusty conditions Sunday afternoon, with sustained winds blowing up to 30 mph.

Next Week

Next week will be a slow build-up towards high temperatures. Monday should contain highs in the lower 80s, increasing slowly each day until next weekend where preliminary expectations have the region in the lower 90s. Rain chances should return by Wednesday, though percentages remain low throughout this period.

