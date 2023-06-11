Meriden United Methodist celebrates 150 year anniversary

After five rebuilds resulting from natural disasters, the Meriden United Methodist Church...
After five rebuilds resulting from natural disasters, the Meriden United Methodist Church remains strong.(none)
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meriden United Methodist Church celebrated its 150 year anniversary Sunday afternoon by taking a look through history.

The church has endured several natural disasters since its first construction in 1877, the first occurring just three years after the building was completed.

A bolt of lightning struck the church’s 84-foot spire in 1880 causing extensive damage the building.

In 1922 the congregation set out to build a second building to replace its aging predecessor and accommodate a growing congregation. It stood for 27 years before a fire ravaged the building in 1949, forcing parishoners to gather in a nearby high school auditorium.

By 1950 the church had been rebuilt once again and this time last only 10 years.

Then, on May 19 1960, a massive tornado ripped through Meriden and surrounding communities, destroying everything in its path, including the church.

A year later the church managed to rebuild yet again and has since stayed standing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez shared a statement on Senate Bill 180, pledging...
Attorneys share their stance as Kan. Senate Bill 180 goes into effect in July
Jennifer Courtney
Topeka woman arrested, hid plastic bag of meth in mouth

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Jayhawks land walk-on transfer Chris Carter
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
FILE
Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance
FILE
20+ earthquakes recorded along Chase/Marion Co. line in 2023