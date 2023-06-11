Meriden United Methodist celebrates 150 year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meriden United Methodist Church celebrated its 150 year anniversary Sunday afternoon by taking a look through history.

The church has endured several natural disasters since its first construction in 1877, the first occurring just three years after the building was completed.

A bolt of lightning struck the church’s 84-foot spire in 1880 causing extensive damage the building.

In 1922 the congregation set out to build a second building to replace its aging predecessor and accommodate a growing congregation. It stood for 27 years before a fire ravaged the building in 1949, forcing parishoners to gather in a nearby high school auditorium.

By 1950 the church had been rebuilt once again and this time last only 10 years.

Then, on May 19 1960, a massive tornado ripped through Meriden and surrounding communities, destroying everything in its path, including the church.

A year later the church managed to rebuild yet again and has since stayed standing.

