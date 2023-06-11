Kickapoo leadership ousted after failure to adhere to budget, noncompliance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders of the General Council of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas have been effectively ousted following their alleged failure to adhere to the budget and comply with election ordinances.

Members of the General Council of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas announced that in the Saturday, June 10, general council meeting, a motion had been made to remove the present council. The motion was then seconded and membership demanded a vote on the issue.

According to officials, reasons for the removal of the members include failure to adhere to the budget and noncompliance with election ordinances.

Officials noted that Chairman Lester Randall, Vice Chairwoman Johanna Thomas, Secretary Carla Cavin, Treasurer Christopher Tucker member Jason Thomas, member Bobbie Whitewater and member Tina Wahwassuck all ignored the motion and exited the meeting.

“We, the members of the General Council of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, recognize that each member of the current Tribal Council has failed to uphold the oaths and duties of their respective offices,” said a spokesperson for the council. “We recognize that the current Tribal Council has either individually or as a collective body failed to uphold the code of Ethics of the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas.”

Members indicated that a vote was held, regardless, and the motion to remove and replace all seven members was passed 62-0. With the general membership as a witness, the new council was sworn in and recognized by traditional religious leaders, veterans and elders.

Officials also said that local law enforcement including the Horton Police Department, Kickapoo Police Department and Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office were all present and witnesses to the ceremony.

The new leaders of the council are as follows:

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham

Vice-Chairwoman Jessi Blacksmith

Treasurer Grace Ross

Secretary Priscilla Wakole

Member Sharon Doxator

Member Laura Razo

Member Gary Samqua

Officials noted that the Bureau of Indian Affairs has been notified. The Bureau has provided direction throughout the move and will be onsite within the week.

