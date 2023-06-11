Kansas High Court upholds restitution for man convicted of Shawnee Co. robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a restitution order and payment plan for a man convicted of an aggravated robbery in Shawnee Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 123,005: State of Kansas v. Edroy D. Taylor Jr., Taylor had pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery of a vehicle in Shawnee Co. District Court.

Court records indicate that Taylor was ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in restitution through monthly installments of $15 as he continues to serve a 100-month prison sentence. He appealed the sentence and argued the payment plan was not workable as no evidence indicated he would be able to make that money in prison.

A panel of the Court of Appeals upheld the restitution plan and the High Court said it upheld that judgment.

In a 4-3 decision written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court said it affirmed the panel’s decision as Taylor had not met his burden of proof that restitution was unworkable. He had failed to show any evidence of his inability to make those monthly payments.

Justice Melissa Standridge noted that she filed a dissenting opinion which Justices Eric Rosen and Evelyn Wilson joined. Standridge held that the district court abused its discretion as no reasonable person would have found the restitution plan workable given the facts of the case.

The Kansas Department of Corrections indicates that the crime happened in October 2019 and Taylor was sentenced in June 2020. He remains in KDOC custody.

