K-State picks up Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma

Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against Providence's Bryce...
Former Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma (24) drives to the basket against Providence's Bryce Hopkins (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Creighton men’s basketball star forward Arthur Kaluma is headed to Manhattan to join the Kansas State Wildcats, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Kaluma played for Creighton for two seasons from 2021-23, starting 67 of 68 games played, including all 37 games in the 2022-23 season.

The 6′7″, 225 lb. forward averaged 11.8 points/game, 6.0 rebounds/game and shot 42.3%, including 31.1% on three-pointers in the 2022-23 season, helping them reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

One of Kaluma’s best performances was against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Kaluma led the Blue Jays, putting up a then career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, playing in all 40 minutes. Kansas won 79-72 and eventually won the national championship that season.

