K-State picks up Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Creighton men’s basketball star forward Arthur Kaluma is headed to Manhattan to join the Kansas State Wildcats, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State, source told @Stadium.



Huge pickup for Jerome Tang and the Wildcats.



The 6-7 wing averaged 11.8 points and 6 boards last season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 11, 2023

Kaluma played for Creighton for two seasons from 2021-23, starting 67 of 68 games played, including all 37 games in the 2022-23 season.

The 6′7″, 225 lb. forward averaged 11.8 points/game, 6.0 rebounds/game and shot 42.3%, including 31.1% on three-pointers in the 2022-23 season, helping them reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

One of Kaluma’s best performances was against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Kaluma led the Blue Jays, putting up a then career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds, playing in all 40 minutes. Kansas won 79-72 and eventually won the national championship that season.

