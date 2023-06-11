Jayhawks land walk-on transfer Chris Carter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball has filled one of its walk-on spots with a transfer from Cal State Northridge.

6′4″ guard Christopher Carter didn’t play and redshirted in his sole season with the Matadors, and entered the transfer portal on May 10.

Carter will reportedly be enrolling as a walk-on, and is expected to arrive to Lawrence this summer. He’s the third non-scholarship player to join the roster this offseason.

The opportunity to come join the Jayhawks arose when signee Chris Johnson requested to be released from his NLI with the program.

Two roster spots now remain for the Jayhawks.

