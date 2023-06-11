Jayhawks land walk-on transfer Chris Carter

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball has filled one of its walk-on spots with a transfer from Cal State Northridge.

6′4″ guard Christopher Carter didn’t play and redshirted in his sole season with the Matadors, and entered the transfer portal on May 10.

Carter will reportedly be enrolling as a walk-on, and is expected to arrive to Lawrence this summer. He’s the third non-scholarship player to join the roster this offseason.

The opportunity to come join the Jayhawks arose when signee Chris Johnson requested to be released from his NLI with the program.

Two roster spots now remain for the Jayhawks.

