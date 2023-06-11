Importance of preparedness looms as Riley Co. marks anniversary of 2 tornadoes

Officials begin cleanup work following the touch down of a tornado in Riley Co. on June 11, 2008.
Officials begin cleanup work following the touch down of a tornado in Riley Co. on June 11, 2008.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been reminded about the importance of preparedness as Riley County marks the anniversary of two separate tornadoes.

On Sunday, June 11, the Riley County Police Department took to Facebook to remind residents that while the area is used to severe weather, they should still be prepared for the worst.

The warning comes on the anniversary of two tornadoes that hit the county. Riley County Emergency Management said the first was in 2008 a storm traveled from Saline Co. into Dickinson and then Riley. An EF-4 tornado touched down just outside of Ogden at 10:48 p.m.

Officials said the tornado’s path raged through Amherst, crossed Anderson Ave., and went through College Heights as it ended just before it reached Tuttle Creek Blvd.

RCEM noted that the second happened in 2022 as part of a supercell that moved south from Nebraska across Northeast Kansas. The storm was active over a 5-hour period and produced a total of four tornadoes as well as straight-line winds of more than 80 mph.

During the 2022 storm, officials said an EF-2 tornado hit Riley Co. around 7:20 p.m. and touched down in the neighborhood east of the Kansas State University campus. The twister touched down for about 0.3 miles.

Officials noted that this is a good reminder to check emergency supplies, ensure weather radios and flashlights are in working condition and visit with loved ones about emergency plans. If neighbors do not have shelter, residents can reach out to offer a safe space in the event of severe weather.

