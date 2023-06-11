Driver pronounced dead, passenger seriously injured in SE Kan. motorcycle crash

BOURBON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorcycle along a Southeast Kansas Highway has been pronounced dead while his passenger continues to recover following a weekend collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 54 Highway and S. 100 Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Daniel E. Blake, 60, of Fort Scott, had been headed east on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide driven by Ryan G. Simpson, 58, of Hutchinson, had been headed west.

KHP noted that Blake attempted to turn, however, did not yield the right of way to Simpson and turned in front of him. This caused Simpson’s bike to flip as he attempted to avoid the car and hit the vehicle.

Officials said Simspon was taken to Via Christi Hospital, however, he was pronounced deceased by Emergency Room personnel. His passenger, Cynthia A. Simpson, 58, of Hutchinson, was flown to Freeman Hospital in Joplin with suspected serious injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

KHP indicated that Blake and his passenger, Martha L. Knackstedt, 75, of Fort Scott, both escaped the crash without injury. Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.