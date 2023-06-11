Downtown Topeka street to close as crews continue waterline work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy street in Downtown Topeka is set to close for about two weeks as crews continue to work on a waterline in the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka have announced that on Tuesday, June 13, Schuetz Construction will completely close SW Jackson St. between 8th and 9th St.

Crews noted that the closure is needed so they may continue to work on a waterline in the area.

Officials indicated that the closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

