A Break from the wet pattern

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we’re still looking at rain throughout this morning, Sunday afternoon should provide more dry time, expected to last well into the start of this week ahead.

Sunday

By around noon or so, rain should start to completely move out of our area, giving us a break in what has shaped up to be a very wet weekend. With this break in the rain will also be a break in temperatures, with highs only expected to warm up into the middle to upper 70s. This will make Sunday the coolest day over the next week, as we’ll slowly start to warm back to seasonal averages over the next few days.

One notable quality of Sunday will also be gusty conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph this afternoon, bringing a little bit of a cool breeze on top of already diminished temperatures. This will make any outdoor activities a bit of a hassle, but winds should start to die down overnight.

Overall, it’s a great day for going outdoors, with one last taste of spring weather before we begin the summer season next week!

This Week

Temperatures will begin to climb back up to seasonal norms throughout the week, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s by Thursday. Along the way, we should stay mostly dry, but some slight, isolated rain chances will be in play from Wednesday night through the start of next weekend.

