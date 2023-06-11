20+ earthquakes recorded along Chase/Marion Co. line in 2023

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 earthquakes have rattled residents for a 6-mile area along the Chase/Marion Co. line just six months into 2023.

KVOE reports that on Sunday, June 4, a small earthquake was reported along the Chase/Marion Co. line, which continues to be an active site for tremors. The 3.2 magnitude quake shook residents southeast of Lincolnville.

Officials reported that the June 4 quake shook residents for about 15 miles near Strong City. No injuries or structural damages were reported as a result.

Then, on Tuesday, June 6, officials indicated a 2.3 magnitude quake trembled about 8 miles north of Cedar Point. Residents were again shaken for about 15 miles near Strong City. No injuries or structural damage was reported as a result of this tremor either.

KVOE noted that these denote the 22nd and 23rd quakes in a 6-mile area that straddles the county line so far in 2023. The June 4 quake has been the strongest recorded yet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County authorities arrested 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph...
3 people arrested for narcotics possession following traffic stop
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
Topeka man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Topeka man dies in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy-24
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez shared a statement on Senate Bill 180, pledging...
Attorneys share their stance as Kan. Senate Bill 180 goes into effect in July
Jennifer Courtney
Topeka woman arrested, hid plastic bag of meth in mouth

Latest News

FILE
One arrested after fight at Kansas lake led officials to find alleged drunk driver
FILE
Woman remains jailed after chase leads to discovery of alcohol, drugs
FILE
Topeka woman, juvenile hospitalized following crash on Highway 40
Edroy D. Taylor Jr.
Kansas High Court upholds restitution for man convicted of Shawnee Co. robbery