20+ earthquakes recorded along Chase/Marion Co. line in 2023

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 earthquakes have rattled residents for a 6-mile area along the Chase/Marion Co. line just six months into 2023.

KVOE reports that on Sunday, June 4, a small earthquake was reported along the Chase/Marion Co. line, which continues to be an active site for tremors. The 3.2 magnitude quake shook residents southeast of Lincolnville.

Officials reported that the June 4 quake shook residents for about 15 miles near Strong City. No injuries or structural damages were reported as a result.

Then, on Tuesday, June 6, officials indicated a 2.3 magnitude quake trembled about 8 miles north of Cedar Point. Residents were again shaken for about 15 miles near Strong City. No injuries or structural damage was reported as a result of this tremor either.

KVOE noted that these denote the 22nd and 23rd quakes in a 6-mile area that straddles the county line so far in 2023. The June 4 quake has been the strongest recorded yet.

