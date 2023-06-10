Topeka Airport hosts battle reenactments

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hosted the 22nd annual Heartland Military Day, a day meant to reenact historical battles and honor veterans.

The event took place at the Topeka Regional Airport which houses the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.

The day started at 7 a.m. with a pancake feed and progressed throughout the day to a World War 2 reenactment followed by a Civil War cannon drill. The event had a large turnout, with fans watching from the sideline as the reenactment proceeded on the battlefield.

The event even had a rock band and a cookout as well which ended up being a great time for historians, veterans, and others to relax and enjoy the shows.

“Well, to me it is very important to honor veterans that served and the reenacting helps keep that history alive,” said Civil War reenactor Alan Van’Loenen. “Trying to represent what really occurred as far as the Civil War, World War 1, and World War II.”

It was a fun experience for many and they can all look forward to it for next year.

