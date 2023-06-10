Statewide Silver Alert issued for Olathe man reported missing

A Statewide Silver Alert is issued for 74-year-old George Sewell, of Olathe.
A Statewide Silver Alert is issued for 74-year-old George Sewell, of Olathe.(Image shared by KBI in news release on Silver Alert for George Junior Sewell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Olathe Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 74-year-old Olathe man reported missing.

A news release from the KBI says George Junior Sewell was last seen in the 1400 block of East 123rd Street, in Olathe, wearing a green Army Veteran hat, a light blue shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes. Sewell stands about 6′2 and weighs about 200 pounds, police say. He has white hair and blue eyes.

“George is believed to be operating a black, 2022, Mitsubishi Outlander displaying a South Carolina handicap tag, 280220W,” the KBI says.

Anyone with may see Sewell or knows where he could be should call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

