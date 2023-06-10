Riley County Police search for suspect who shot through car windshield

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is searching for a suspect who shot through a car’s windshield and back window.

RCPD said police officers filed a report for criminal damage to property around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 in the 4600 block of Freeman Rd. Officials said a 49-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported his car’s windshield and back window were shot through with what appeared to be a single gunshot while unoccupied and parked at his residence.

According to RCPD, the total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.

RCPD noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

