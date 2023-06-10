Juneteenth parade starts week of holiday celebration in Topeka

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration hosted another event aimed at celebrating Juneteenth.

The organization hosted a parade which drove down 15th street, filled with many organizations and sponsors, including a step team and Target.

The parade took place on the street of the Brown V. Board of Education schoolhouse, which helped serve as a reminder of how far this holiday has come.

“So representation is very important to me,” said 2021 Kansas Miss Juneteenth Christyaun Ware. “I think it is very important for black people to have their own celebration for Juneteenth and get their representation out there too.”

2023 Kansas Miss Juneteenth, Sa’Niia Davis, was at the parade too, on her float and embracing her new role.

“So far, it feels good. I’m getting pictures and compliments,” said Davis. “I’m still learning but if I have any questions, I can ask my friends and they can support me.”

The organization still has events lined up for the following week, from a Taco Tuesday to a Gospel Extravaganza, leading up to the holiday.

You can get more information about the upcoming festivities on the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page.

