Buyer, supplier matchmaking event highlights contracting opportunities

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 Kansas Suppliers Conference is a buyer-supplier matchmaking event that supports contracting opportunities for regional small businesses.

U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wichita District Office said they are a co-sponsor of the event along with 14 organizations interested in supporting contracting opportunities for regional small businesses. The conference will be hosted June 14-15 by Textron Aviation at the Textron Aviation Activity Center located at 9710 East Central Avenue in Wichita, Kan.

U.S. Small Business Administration said purchasing officials set to attend the conference have expressed significant contracting opportunities, manufacturing and professional services.

According to U.S. Small Business Administration, beginning June 14, the conference will feature a series of contracting-related breakout sessions. On June 15, the agenda is highlighted by 15-minute matchmaker meetings between purchasing representatives and small business suppliers.

Click HERE for businesses interested in participating in the conference. Businesses have until Tuesday, June 13 to register.

Buyer organizations include the following:

City of Wichita

City of Wichita Transportation Department

Defense Logistics Agency - Aviation

Evergy, Inc.

Kansas Air National Guard

Kansas City Kansas Community College

McConnell AFB, KS (multiple contracting specialist)

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Purchasing

Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation Defense

Textron Aviation/Supply Chain

Textron Systems

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

United States Air Force

United States Air Force / 22d Contracting Squadron (McConnell AFB)

USAF Maintenance Squadron (McConnell AFB)

USDA Farm Production and Conservation

Wichita Public Schools - USD 259

U.S. Small Business Administration noted co-sponsorship authorization #23-26-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact Michael Aumack with U.S. Small Business Administration at (316) 269-6275 or by email at Michael.Aumack@sba.gov

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.