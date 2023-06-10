Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
A man was taken to a Topeka hospital early Friday after authorities said he was injured in an...
Man taken to Topeka hospital early Friday after being injured in assault
A Topeka woman and child were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on...
Topeka woman, child seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Governor Laura Kelly has announced the appointment of Erik Smith as KHP's superintendent.
A new KHP superintendent has been appointed by Gov. Kelly

Latest News

13 News This Morning Saturday Edition
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized
Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video.
Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say