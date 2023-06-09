Two delegates chosen to represent American Legion Boys State of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two delegates were chosen to represent American Legion Boys State of Kansas have been elected by their peers to represent Kansas Boys State as senators at Boys Nation this summer.

American Legion Boys State of Kansas said the announcement was made in the morning on Friday, June 9 during an assembly at K-State in Manhattan, Kan.

According to American Legion Boys State of Kansas, Adiel Garcia II, of Olathe, Kan., and a senior-to-be at Spring Hill (Kan.) High School, and Creytin Sanner, of Junction City, Kan., and a senior-to-be at Junction City High School, will attend Boys Nation, Friday, July 21 through Saturday, July 29, at Marymount University in Arlington, Va.

American Legion Boys State of Kansas said Jasper Kimball, of Andover, Kan., and a senior-to-be at Andover High School, and Max Mitchell, of Lawrence, Kan., and a senior-to-be at Eudora (Kan.) High School, were selected as first alternate and second alternate, respectively.

American Legion Boys State of Kansas indicated Garcia and Sanner will join representatives from each of the 49 Boys State programs across the country, except for Hawaii which doesn’t have a Boys State program, to receive an education on the structure and function of federal government. At the event, each delegate acts as a senator from his Boys State. The young lawmakers caucus at the beginning of the session, then organize into committees and conduct hearings on bills submitted by program delegates. Senators also learn the proper method of handling bills, according to U.S. Senate rules.

Staff at American Legion Boys State of Kansas said participation in the political process is emphasized throughout the week, including organization of party conventions, and nominating and electing a president and vice president. The week of government training also includes lectures, forums and visits to federal agencies, national shrines, institutions, memorials and historical sites. On Capitol Hill, Boys Nation senators meet with elected officials from their home states.

American Legion Boys State of Kansas indicated high school students from across the state of Kansas are participating in the 2023 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas, which started on June 4 and ends Saturday, June 10, at K-State in Manhattan, Kan. This is the program’s 31st consecutive session at K-State and 85th overall. The Kansas Boys State program includes students who have just completed their junior year of high school (will be seniors in the fall) and sophomore year of high school (will be juniors in the fall).

According to American Legion Boys State of Kansas, the objective of the ALBSK is to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Kansas Boys State provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.

