Topeka woman, child seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Douglas County

A Topeka woman and child were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on...
A Topeka woman and child were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on US-40 highway, just east of the Douglas-Shawnee County line.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a child were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on a Douglas County highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday on US-40 highway, just east of the Douglas-Shawnee County line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan was eastbound on US-40 when for an unknown reason, it went off the road to the right and lost control.

The driver then over-steered and the minivan went into a skid in front of a westbound 1999 Isuzu Amigo.

The driver of the Chrysler minivan, Letisia Alvares, 34, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Alvares was wearing her seat belt.

Two children were in the minivan, according to the patrol’s online crash log. One had serious injuries. That child was in a safety restraint. Information about the other child wasn’t available.

The driver of the Isuzu, Leviathan Crespo, 25, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Crespo, who was alone in the Isuzu, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Storms this afternoon
Thursday forecast: Afternoon storms return
Crews responded to a report of an intentionally set house fire early Thursday in the 500 block...
Early-morning fire at East Topeka residence ruled intentionally set
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

A man was taken to a Topeka hospital early Friday after authorities said he was injured in an...
Man taken to Topeka hospital early Friday after being injured in assault
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Big 12 Mexico
Big 12 launches Big 12 Mexico, KU to play in Mexico City
Thursday marked the anniversary of a massive tornado that left a trail of death and destruction...
County park officials mark 1966 tornado anniversary at Skyline Park