Topeka woman, child seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Douglas County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a child were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on a Douglas County highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 3:06 p.m. Thursday on US-40 highway, just east of the Douglas-Shawnee County line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica minivan was eastbound on US-40 when for an unknown reason, it went off the road to the right and lost control.

The driver then over-steered and the minivan went into a skid in front of a westbound 1999 Isuzu Amigo.

The driver of the Chrysler minivan, Letisia Alvares, 34, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Alvares was wearing her seat belt.

Two children were in the minivan, according to the patrol’s online crash log. One had serious injuries. That child was in a safety restraint. Information about the other child wasn’t available.

The driver of the Isuzu, Leviathan Crespo, 25, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Crespo, who was alone in the Isuzu, was wearing his seat belt.

