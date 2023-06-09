Topeka woman arrested, hid plastic bag of meth in mouth
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been arrested for multiple charges, including hiding a plastic bag of meth in her mouth.
On June 6 at approximately 9:20 p.m., a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Kestrel Road near Oregon Street on the west side of
Hiawatha.
K-9 Carla indicated on the passenger side of the vehicle. After the investigation was complete, the passenger, Jennifer Courtney, 51, of Topeka, was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Interference of a Law Enforcement Officer
