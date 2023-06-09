Topeka Juneteenth events designed for entire community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth celebration is underway with more events this weekend and through next week.
Committee member Carole Williams and the new Miss Juneteenth Sa’Niaa Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what’s in story. They say the entire community is invited to take part.
Watch the interview to hear why they believe celebrating Juneteenth is so important.
Schedule of Events
Juneteenth Parade
11 am Saturday, Downtown
Gathering in Cushinberry Park, 335 SE 15th
Pop & Paint Youth Night
6 pm June 12
Bentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson
Taco Tuesday
6:30 pm June 13
Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham
Black Dollar Day, June 14
Partnering with AKA Sorority to encourage support of Black-owned businesses
Scholarship Essay Banquet
6 pm June 15
True Light Baptist Church, 202 SE 21st
First Tee Game Night
6 pm June 16
Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St.
Community Celebration
Noon to 10 pm June 17
Hillcrest Park, 1800 SE 21st
Gospel Celebration
3 pm June 18
St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd.
Freedom Day
5 pm June 19
Black History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln
