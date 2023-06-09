Topeka Juneteenth events designed for entire community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth celebration is underway with more events this weekend and through next week.

Committee member Carole Williams and the new Miss Juneteenth Sa’Niaa Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about what’s in story. They say the entire community is invited to take part.

Watch the interview to hear why they believe celebrating Juneteenth is so important.

Schedule of Events

Juneteenth Parade

11 am Saturday, Downtown

Gathering in Cushinberry Park, 335 SE 15th

Pop & Paint Youth Night

6 pm June 12

Bentley Park, 2620 SE Jefferson

Taco Tuesday

6:30 pm June 13

Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham

Black Dollar Day, June 14

Partnering with AKA Sorority to encourage support of Black-owned businesses

Find businesses here

Scholarship Essay Banquet

6 pm June 15

True Light Baptist Church, 202 SE 21st

First Tee Game Night

6 pm June 16

Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St.

Community Celebration

Noon to 10 pm June 17

Hillcrest Park, 1800 SE 21st

Gospel Celebration

3 pm June 18

St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Blvd.

Freedom Day

5 pm June 19

Black History Museum, 1149 SW Lincoln

