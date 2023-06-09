Senator Marshall, Congressman LaTurner send letter to postmaster about USPS

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., and U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Office of Senator Marshall said Marshall and LaTurner submitted a letter on Thursday, June 8 to DeJoy requesting information on consolidation efforts within the state’s postal system that threaten to disrupt mail delivery and eliminate jobs.

Senator Marshall shared a comment about the USPS.

“Reliable mail delivery is essential to the continued growth of our communities and individuals across Kansas,” said Senator Marshall. “I often hear from constituents in both rural and urban communities who go days without mail delivery. While I believe it’s important for all federal agencies to always be looking for ways to make their processes more efficient, we cannot do so while compromising service. I encourage Postmaster DeJoy to bring greater transparency to his plans for changes in mail delivery in Kansas.”

Rep. LaTurner echoed Marshall’s sentiments.

“The postal service is a vital part of our communities in Kansas. While I understand the financial challenges the USPS faces and the importance of streamlining the sorting process, unexpectedly closing post office locations with little explanation causes unnecessary confusion and uncertainty for postal workers and customers alike,” said Rep. LaTurner. “I’m proud to work with Senator Marshall to deliver Kansans the answers they deserve.”

Read the full text of the letter HERE.

For background, the Office of Senator Marshall shared the following information.

In March 2021, the USPS published its 10-year reform plan, outlining efforts to modernize and right-size the postal service to bring it out of financial and operational crisis. Part of the plan involves “operational mail moves” to allow for more timely mail delivery.

Most recently, they saw the Topeka Post Office closed suddenly without notice from USPS with no clear direction on when the center will reopen. Despite repeated attempts by local residents and community leaders to get comments from USPS officials on their plans for Topeka and Wichita mail sorting facilities, communities have been left in the dark.

