Roundball Classic celebrates 15 years helping kids fight pediatric cancer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 50 former athletes came out to Lawrence Free State High School all for a good cause.

13 Sports talked to Nolan Anderson’s family who’s from Topeka on Nolan’s battle with pediatric cancer. Nolan is just five-years-old and was diagnosed with leukemia back in September 2022.

You would never know Nolan is hurting after having a big smile on his face being introduced before the game.

Topeka native Nolan Anderson at Roundball Classic 2023 (wibw)

“He’s been our hero. It’s an event to honor him and every body else battling and it’s an amazing opportunity,” Nolan’s Dad Justin said.

“Definitely a bond to be able to build and I think it’s a good opportunity for us to share experiences and help each other out and I want to build on that,” he added.

For some of the KU guys that came back, it was a no-brainer to come back.

“That’s the most important thing and what it’s about it all. Being able to come here and support that and be able to bring some type of happiness and just have fun,” Wayne Selden said.

“Some others are bigger than you,” Devon Dotson said. “There are other things than sports like basketball going on in life that is much bigger than what you think you have going on. Just bringing awareness and to see the smiles and bring some energy, it was great.”

“The fact that I can come back here and be a 39-year-old person, so many years removed from playing and it’s only right that you give back.”

“We’ve been close to the Ronald McDonald’s charities for a number of years, my wife and I. We’ve done fundraisers through Children’s Mercy Hospital. There’s been a number of different events that we’ve been a part of around town and we just think it’s important to give back and this is another one,” Former Chiefs QB Trent Green said.

Over the last 15 years, this event has raised over one million dollars to help fight pediatric cancer. Four of the six kids that were selected are from Topeka.

