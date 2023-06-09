Riley County inmate arrested for online child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County inmate is behind bars for online child sex crimes.

Riley County Police Department said a Riley County inmate has been arrested on child sex crimes stemming from his involvement with a minor online while incarcerated.

According to Riley County Police Department, Alvin Mason, 39, of Abilene was arrested around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 after officers found he abused his inmate privileges with a tablet by engaging in inappropriate acts with a 15-year-old girl online. Officers identified the crime while monitoring the device’s activity.

Riley County Police Department said the arrest holds charges of electronic solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated intimidation of a witness, contributing to a child’s misconduct, and promoting obscenity to a child.

RCPD indicated Mason was being held in the Riley County Jail for multiple failure to appear charges with a bond of $201,000 at the time of the crimes.

Staff at RCPD said the added charges hold a bond of $500,000. Mason remains confined with a total bond of $701,000.

RCPD noted due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.

