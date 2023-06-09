Report: Kevin Sutton leaving Jerome Tang’s coaching staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball Director of Strategies Kevin Sutton is reportedly leaving the program, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.

Sutton is reportedly being hired by IMG Academy as its Technical Director of Basketball. He was with the Wildcats for one season, brought on by Jerome Tang after he was hired.

Source: IMG Academy is hiring Kevin Sutton as its technical director of basketball. Sutton was on staff at Kansas State last season and was part of the Wildcats' staff that reached the Elite Eight. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 9, 2023

Coach Tang will now have a spot on his coaching staff to fill as his program looks to build off an Elite Eight run from the 2022-23 season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.