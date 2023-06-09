Report: Kevin Sutton leaving Jerome Tang’s coaching staff

K-State men's basketball's Kevin Sutton reportedly leaving the program.
K-State men's basketball's Kevin Sutton reportedly leaving the program.(K-State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball Director of Strategies Kevin Sutton is reportedly leaving the program, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.

Sutton is reportedly being hired by IMG Academy as its Technical Director of Basketball. He was with the Wildcats for one season, brought on by Jerome Tang after he was hired.

Coach Tang will now have a spot on his coaching staff to fill as his program looks to build off an Elite Eight run from the 2022-23 season.

