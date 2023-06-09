Panera Bread announces 8th annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer charity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Panera Bread will participate in the 8th annual fundraising campaign for a pediatric cancer charity.

Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés said the cafés, which are owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, announced on Friday, June 9, its 8th annual fundraising campaign to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research, will take place from June 21 to Aug. 29.

Pan American Panera Bakery Cafés indicated during the 10-week fundraising campaign, participating Pan American Panera Bakery Café locations will donate 25 cents from each Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade sale. Additionally, 10 cents from each Lemon Drop Cookie and $3 from each Lemonade Tote sold with catering orders will also be donated to the foundation. Additionally, guests can round up their checks or donate a dollar amount at checkout to show their support.

Participating locations in the Kansas area include Derby, Lawrence, Kansas City, Leawood, Lenexa, Manhattan, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Salina, Shawnee, Topeka and Wichita.

President of Operations of Pan American Group Kelly Cook shared a comment about the fundraising campaign.

“Pan American Group is proud to once again partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Cook. “This fundraiser provides our customers with a heartwarming, yet simple way to help fund lifesaving research for children in our communities. We look forward to another year of fundraising and appreciate the ongoing support of our guests and team members during this campaign.”

Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Liz Scott shared a comment about the campaign.

“We are grateful for Pan American Group’s continued support and generosity as a key supporter of ALSF for the past seven years,” said Scott. “This generous donation gives us the ability to change the lives of children and their families looking for a cure.”

