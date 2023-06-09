Max brings big-time love to Red Couch visit

Max, a year and a half old male mixed breed, is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Max is a big boy who promises a lot of love to a fur-ever family.

The year-and-a-half old, male, mixed breed visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society.

Emi said Max came to the shelter as a stray. While they may not know much about his background, they know his personality has been friendly and loving - with bursts of puppy energy!

Max and his canine friends continue to be free to adopt as HHHS is still seeing a high number of dogs and puppies coming into the shelter. Emi said kitten season also continues, with many young feline litters coming in.

If you’re unable to adopt a new family member, Emi said you still can support the animals by donating money or items from the shelter’s wish list. They also have many volunteer opportunities, and are always looking for foster families. Find information on at hhhstopeka.org.

