Man taken to Topeka hospital early Friday after being injured in assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a Topeka hospital early Friday after authorities said he was injured in an assault.

Emergency crews were called at 4:53 a.m. Friday to the Love’s Travel Stop, 1811 N.W. Brickyard Road, where the victim was found.

Police said the assault may have taken place at a different location from where the victim was located.

Authorities said the man refused police assistance.

The man was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

