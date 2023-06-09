Man arrested on meth count Friday morning in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested early Friday in southeast Topeka in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Barry A. Gentry, 61, of Topeka.

The arrest occurred around 12:15 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop in the 3600 block of S.E. California Avenue.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said a blue Ford Fusion was stopped for a traffic violation.

Christian said that during the traffic stop, methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics were located.

Gentry was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; driving on the left side of the roadway; and no proof of insurance.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.