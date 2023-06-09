Local event hosted by Topeka Fire Department spurs youth engagement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department hosted “Camp Courage”, an event focused on helping young girls get experience with what firefighters go through on a daily basis.

The event spanned over the course of the week, giving participants an opportunity to do fun things like harnessing down a building, using fire hoses and using power tools and gear drills. It was a great chance for young girls who want to be firefighters in the future to do things that are done by professionals.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Kayla Mize, a local student. “I did it one year and was like, I got to do this again so I said, ‘Mom, please sign me up’. So she did and I love it.”

This event showed the opportunities females have as firefighters in a job field that has been predominantly centered around males for decades.

“I always tell everybody, you can do whatever you want,” said Brendy Muninger, an Apparatus Operator. “It doesn’t matter your gender, your height, your weight, it doesn’t matter, as long as you want to do it. So I think it is a really cool opportunity for them.”

The Topeka Fire Department hosts other events throughout the year which can be found by calling 785-368-4000 to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.