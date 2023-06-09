Local event hosted by Topeka Fire Department spurs youth engagement

By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department hosted “Camp Courage”, an event focused on helping young girls get experience with what firefighters go through on a daily basis.

The event spanned over the course of the week, giving participants an opportunity to do fun things like harnessing down a building, using fire hoses and using power tools and gear drills. It was a great chance for young girls who want to be firefighters in the future to do things that are done by professionals.

“I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter,” said Kayla Mize, a local student. “I did it one year and was like, I got to do this again so I said, ‘Mom, please sign me up’. So she did and I love it.”

This event showed the opportunities females have as firefighters in a job field that has been predominantly centered around males for decades.

“I always tell everybody, you can do whatever you want,” said Brendy Muninger, an Apparatus Operator. “It doesn’t matter your gender, your height, your weight, it doesn’t matter, as long as you want to do it. So I think it is a really cool opportunity for them.”

The Topeka Fire Department hosts other events throughout the year which can be found by calling 785-368-4000 to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
Rain arrives tonight
Rain Arrives Friday Night
A man was taken to a Topeka hospital early Friday after authorities said he was injured in an...
Man taken to Topeka hospital early Friday after being injured in assault

Latest News

Topeka woman, child seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Topeka woman, child seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Douglas County
Truck, SUV collide Friday morning at intersection south of Topeka
Riley County inmate arrested for online child sex crimes
Man arrested on meth count Friday morning in southeast Topeka
Man arrested on meth count Friday morning in southeast Topeka