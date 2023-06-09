K-State’s Robbins breaks hammer throw record

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Emma Robbins broke the school’s women’s hammer throw record at the NCAA Championships on Thursday.

The junior earned First Team All-American honors for her fourth place finish at the Championships in Austin, TX.

She threw a personal best of 69.89m/229-3 in her first throw, breaking Janee’ Kassanavoid’s record of 68.21//223-9 from 2021.

“Emma had an absolutely phenomenal meet today,” assistant coach Greg Watson said. “She has worked extremely hard all year on improving everything she can to raise the bar for herself! It was great to see all of that come together today!”

Robbins earned First Team All-American for the first time in her collegiate career, last earning Second Team honors in 2021 at the outdoor National Championships when she finished 14th for LSU.

