Juneteenth parade, concert, 5K closes several Topeka roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Juneteenth Parade, a concert, and the Angie Barry Memorial 5K will close several Topeka roads on Saturday, June 10.

City of Topeka said the following events will involve several road closures:

Juneteenth Parade - Downtown

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series - Downtown

Angie Barry Memorial 5K - Around Hummer Sports Park and State Hospital grounds

