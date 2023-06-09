Juneteenth parade, concert, 5K closes several Topeka roads

Weekend events will close several Topeka roads on Saturday, June 10.
Weekend events will close several Topeka roads on Saturday, June 10.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Juneteenth Parade, a concert, and the Angie Barry Memorial 5K will close several Topeka roads on Saturday, June 10.

City of Topeka said the following events will involve several road closures:

  • Juneteenth Parade - Downtown
  • Second Saturday Summer Concert Series - Downtown
  • Angie Barry Memorial 5K - Around Hummer Sports Park and State Hospital grounds
