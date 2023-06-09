Juneteenth parade, concert, 5K closes several Topeka roads
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Juneteenth Parade, a concert, and the Angie Barry Memorial 5K will close several Topeka roads on Saturday, June 10.
City of Topeka said the following events will involve several road closures:
- Juneteenth Parade - Downtown
- Second Saturday Summer Concert Series - Downtown
- Angie Barry Memorial 5K - Around Hummer Sports Park and State Hospital grounds
