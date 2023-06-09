How ‘Just a Buck’ can help local children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘Just a Buck’ campaign is going on through the end of June to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas. WIBW TV is proud to sponsor the fundraising effort to raise money to match local kids with an adult mentor. There are currently 217 children on the waiting list who are in need of a big brother or big sister. Money raised during the month-long campaign is being matched by several local businesses who are sponsoring the effort. You can give at 4kidsake.org/just-a-buck or you can mail a donation to WIBW TV. The address is 631 SW Commerce Place in Topeka, 66615.

