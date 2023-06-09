Discovery Center opens interactive camp exhibit to teach kids about Kansas

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center has a new interactive exhibit opened to teach kids about Kansas and the great outdoors.

The Discovery Center officially opened its locally constructed and designed exhibit on Friday, June 9, called Camp Kansas: A Summer Fun Exhibit. The exhibition allows kids to learn about fishing, birds native to Kansas, the different state parks, and how to operate a state park interactively. The exhibit also has a black light display called “To the Stars,” where the kids can create constellations.

The exhibit will be open until August 27. The Discovery Center says the cost of admission is its regular admission price — $9 for kids, $8 for seniors, and infants under 12 months enter for free — so visitors can also tour and play throughout the Center all day.

“We spend a lot of time observing, listening, talking to our visitors, watching how children play, and we are continually making modifications and changes to keep it fresh and exciting for kids and families to be engaged every time they come in,” said Kansas Children’s Discovery Center president and CEO, Dene Mosier. “This was an in-house design created entirely by our staff. So, we are so excited and proud of what our team put together and made possible for children and families.”

