DA Valdez pledges to use discretion, decline to prosecute under Kan. Senate Bill 180

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez pledges to use her discretion and decline to prosecute under Senate Bill 180.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Kansas Senate Bill 180 goes into effect on July 1. The statewide law bars transgender people from using restrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities that have been earmarked for cisgender use. Until the bill was passed, trans people were free to utilize these services according to their gender identity.

“As District Attorney, I was deeply saddened when this law was passed. In today’s chaotic world where we should treat one another with dignity, understanding and compassion, the Kansas legislature chose to create a law that is senseless and, quite frankly, potentially dangerous to our trans community,” Valdez said.

“I am watching closely as the City of Lawrence and other jurisdictions discuss this vague, cruel and hate-fueled anti-trans legislation. Let me be clear, my office’s prosecutorial resources will not be used to prosecute anyone under SB 180. Instead, my office will continue to focus our efforts on ensuring public safety by prosecuting crimes committed against children, sexual assault matters, gun violence and all other violent crime.”

