DA Valdez pledges to use discretion, decline to prosecute under Kan. Senate Bill 180

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez shared a statement on Senate Bill 180, pledging...
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanna Valdez shared a statement on Senate Bill 180, pledging to use her discretion and decline to prosecute under Senate Bill 180.(wabi)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez pledges to use her discretion and decline to prosecute under Senate Bill 180.

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Kansas Senate Bill 180 goes into effect on July 1. The statewide law bars transgender people from using restrooms, locker rooms and other public facilities that have been earmarked for cisgender use. Until the bill was passed, trans people were free to utilize these services according to their gender identity.

“As District Attorney, I was deeply saddened when this law was passed. In today’s chaotic world where we should treat one another with dignity, understanding and compassion, the Kansas legislature chose to create a law that is senseless and, quite frankly, potentially dangerous to our trans community,” Valdez said.

“I am watching closely as the City of Lawrence and other jurisdictions discuss this vague, cruel and hate-fueled anti-trans legislation. Let me be clear, my office’s prosecutorial resources will not be used to prosecute anyone under SB 180. Instead, my office will continue to focus our efforts on ensuring public safety by prosecuting crimes committed against children, sexual assault matters, gun violence and all other violent crime.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
Heartland Park unhappy with City of Topeka’s purchase of Hotel Topeka
Julie Murray, 34, Matthew Murray, 41, Tyler Seifert, 38, and Jared Wilcox, 33, were arrested...
Four arrested for meth and firearms following narcotics search warrant
Storms this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Dry Today
A man was taken to a Topeka hospital early Friday after authorities said he was injured in an...
Man taken to Topeka hospital early Friday after being injured in assault

Latest News

The camp wrapped up on Friday.
Kids learn to ride bikes
K-State men's basketball's Kevin Sutton reportedly leaving the program.
Report: Kevin Sutton leaving Jerome Tang’s coaching staff
A Crawford County resident was diagnosed with Heartland Virus Disease, a rare tickborne illness...
Crawford County resident diagnosed with rare tickborne illness
Panera Bread will participate in the 8th annual fundraising campaign for Alex's Lemonade Stand...
Panera Bread announces 8th annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer charity