Commissioner says Shawnee Co. passed on buying Hotel Topeka, but has “vested interest” in its success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays said the county was approached about buying Hotel Topeka, but ultimately did not pursue.

Mays answered questions about the county’s take on this week’s auction during an appearance on Eye on NE Kansas. He said the county did not participate in the auction, but that doesn’t mean they don’t believe in the hotel’s value.

“I think we had basically the same opportunity the City of Topeka did and ultimately we didn’t buy the hotel and they did,” Mays said. “It was a quick turnaround auction situation, a lot of uncertainty. Obviously, we have a vested interest in it. We own the events center next door as well as Maner Conference Center.”

Mays said taxpayers recently completed a $40 million renovation of the Stormont Vail Events Centre properties. He said the success of the hotel is important to the overall success of all the facilities. He said he expects Shawnee Co. will be involved in the next steps.

“It’s a symbiotic relationship between all those entities that are on the Expocentre grounds,” Mays said. “I don’t envision any scenario in which we’re not at the table, trying to make sure everyone is successful.”

The city was the high bidder for Hotel Topeka in an auction that ended Wednesday, June 7. With fees, they’ll pay $7.67 million, pending final approval of the sale.

“I’m cheering for (the city). I hope they do a really good job with it,” Mays said.

Of particular interest to Shawnee Co. is the contract to manage Maner Conference Center that they’ve had with the hotel owners since it was built. The original contract is dated 1996, and calls for the hotel owner to pay the county $95,000 a year, increasing each year the percentage increase of the Consumer Price Index.

“Once the dust settles, we’ll go into negotiations with whoever the new owner is,” Mays said.

On other topics, Mays said he is headed to Washington, D.C. next week to take part in the County Leadership Institute. He was selected for the program, sponsored by the National Assoc. of Counties.

He said he will meet county leaders from around the country, and hear new ideas for dealing with challenges.

He also touted Free Dump Day at Rolling Meadows Landfill. It takes place from 7 a.m. to Noon, June 17. They’ll accept most items, but nothing hazardous, no tires and no refrigerators.

