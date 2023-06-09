Capper Foundation hosts iCan Bike program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation held their annual iCan Bike program this week.

The week-long lesson wrapped up Friday. iCan Bike is an opportunity for clients with special needs to learn how to ride a bike.

Capper Foundation said even something as simple as a bike can grant someone a lot of independence.

“Riding a bike gives folks a lot more independence, confidence, mobility,” Capper Physical Therapist Cris Teter said. “They can go out with their peers, have fun.”

Capper’s iCan Swim program is coming up next month. Volunteers are still needed to assist with it. Call 785-272-4060 if interested.

