Big 12 launches Big 12 Mexico, KU to play in Mexico City

Big 12 Mexico
Big 12 Mexico(Big 12 Conference)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 announced the launch of Big 12 Mexico, the conference’s first international extension.

The extension will see Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, and baseball games held in Mexico. The Jayhawks are at the forefront of the initiative.

The first game will be a men’s and women’s basketball matchup between Kansas and Houston, held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The games are slated to take place in December, 2024.

Following the basketball launch, women’s soccer and baseball will participate in exhibitions against clubs from the region.

The conference will also explore establishing a football game in Monterrey starting in 2026. This would be the first bowl game to ever be held in Mexico.

