Attorney General Kobach honors recipients of Crime Victim Service Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach honored recipients of the Crime Victim Service Awards.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said on Friday, June 9 that Kobach presented awards honoring outstanding service to victims of crime to individuals who have made significant contributions toward improving the lives of those who have experienced crime.

Kobach shared a comment about the award recipients.

“Victims of crime experience so much uncertainty and trauma, and the work of these service award winners on their behalf is truly invaluable,” Kobach said. “Providing justice to crime victims is so much more than prosecuting offenders. Justice includes serving crime victims in their time of need, supporting them throughout the process, and helping to ensure their voices are heard.”

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Kobach personally presented the awards to recipients during a luncheon in Topeka. Nominations for the awards were made by their peers, victim families, and other community partners across Kansas.

Kobach said the awards have been presented annually by the Office of the Attorney General for nearly three decades.

According to Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Cristina Janney, Hays Post/Eagle Radio, received the Community Champion Award. Janney is the editor of the Hays Post/Eagle Radio with almost 30 years of experience working in Kansas media. This award recognizes an individual or group that has made a significant difference for victims of crime.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office indicated in early 2023, Janney wrote a two-part series about reporting and prosecution rates for rape and sexual assault in Ellis County. She also partnered with Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, which provides victims advocacy in northwest Kansas, on the “What Were You Wearing,” art exhibit. The exhibit attempts to break the stereotype that what an individual was wearing contributed to their rape.

Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director of Options, nominated Janney.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Lieutenant Detective Garen Honn, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, was awarded the Criminal Justice Award. This award recognizes individuals who made a positive contribution regarding the needs of victims or offender accountability within the criminal justice response.

Staff at Kansas Attorney General’s Office noted law enforcement agencies from across Kansas regularly call on Honn for assistance with child sex crimes investigations due to his extensive training, expertise and leadership skills. A 17-year law enforcement veteran, Honn is known for his ability to create connections with those he talks to, whether it be a perpetrator, family member, or victim of the crime. He said his intent is always being someone people can speak to in order to help the family and the case itself, seeking to get justice for victims as much as possible.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Connie Cahoone, Executive Director of SOS, Inc., nominated Honn for the award for his assistance with the child advocacy center’s service delivery for abused children, as well as his leadership in the successful implementation of a Domestic Violence Lethality Assessment protocol for Coffey County in 2022.

“Honn provides outstanding service for local crime victims through his tireless work ethic and an unwavering commitment to protect and serve,” Cahoone said.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Emily Selby with Stepping Stone child Advocacy Center of Manhattan was awarded the Outstanding Community-Based Advocate. The award recognizes a community-based victim advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of crime victims.

According to Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Selby is the Director of Stepping Stone Child Advocacy Center of Manhattan. She was nominated for her efforts, in part, for increasing the CAC’s service capacity with two additional Forensic Interviewers/Family Advocate positions, strengthening and expanding the multi-disciplinary team (MDT), developing a partnership with the Fort Riley Army Garrison to seamlessly serve Fort Riley child victims and their families through Stepping Stones CAC, and most recently laying the groundwork to establish a multi-disciplinary team in neighboring Geary County.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Carson Kober, Executive Director of Sunflower Children’s Collective, nominated Selby based on her work as a child victim advocate.

“Emily has created a far more trauma-informed agency and continues to search for ways to provide more in the way of advocacy for children interviewed in the child advocacy center and their families,” Kober said.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Natassia Records in the Special Victims Unit of the Investigations Division at the Lawrence Police Department received the Outstanding System-Based Advocate award. The award recognizes a system-based advocate for outstanding work in improving the lives of crime victims.

Kansas Attorney General’s Office indicated Records is a Victim Advocate with the Special Victims Unit at the Lawrence Police Department. She was nominated for her efforts to establish a Domestic Violence Outreach Team which allowed the department to increase its capacity in supporting victims as they work through the criminal justice system. Records was isntrumental in the department’s implementation of a Domestic Violence Lethality Assessment protocol, which focuses on victim safety and connection with resources in the community.

“Natassia’s efforts to establish a Domestic Violence Outreach Team allowed the department to increase our capacity in supporting victims as they work through the criminal justice system, and she is actively bringing community service providers together to produce better long-term outcomes, including prosecution of cases,” said Adam Heffley, Deputy Chief of the Lawrence Police Department.

