3 people arrested for narcotics possession following traffic stop

Joseph Castillo, Elian Nava, Samantha Jay
Joseph Castillo, Elian Nava, Samantha Jay(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrest three people for drug possession following a K-9 traffic stop.

On June 9 at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol on US 75 HWY near 170th and initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. 

Upon interdiction with the occupants, K-9 Carla was deployed and indicated on the vehicle. 

After completion of the investigation, 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph Castillo, and 21-year-old Samantha Jay, both of Independence, Kan., were arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

