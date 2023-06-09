3 people arrested for narcotics possession following traffic stop

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities arrest three people for drug possession following a K-9 traffic stop.

On June 9 at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol on US 75 HWY near 170th and initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 82 MPH in a 65 MPH zone.

Upon interdiction with the occupants, K-9 Carla was deployed and indicated on the vehicle.

After completion of the investigation, 22-year-old Elian Nava of Norfolk, Neb., 22-year-old Joseph Castillo, and 21-year-old Samantha Jay, both of Independence, Kan., were arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

