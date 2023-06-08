Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on Kansas highway, serious injuries

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver from Florida along a South-Central Kansas highway left one Kansan with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:05 a.m. officials were called to the westbound lanes of U.S. 54 Highway about 2.4 miles east of Kingman with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Buick Encore driven by Joseph R. Douze, 59, of Miami, Fla., had been headed west on the eastbound shoulder of the highway for an unknown reason. Meanwhile, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Frances C. Bowman, 82, of Garden Plain, had been headed east in the correct lane of travel.

KHP noted that Douze attempted to avoid a collision with Bowman’s vehicle, however, he struck the car head-on on its passenger side. The crash forced the Buick back into the westbound lane as Bowman’s car crashed into the north ditch.

Officials said Bowman was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Douze was sent to Kingman Community Hospital with possible injuries after he complained of pain. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.