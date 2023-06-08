Wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on Kansas highway, serious injuries

FILE
FILE(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver from Florida along a South-Central Kansas highway left one Kansan with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:05 a.m. officials were called to the westbound lanes of U.S. 54 Highway about 2.4 miles east of Kingman with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Buick Encore driven by Joseph R. Douze, 59, of Miami, Fla., had been headed west on the eastbound shoulder of the highway for an unknown reason. Meanwhile, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Frances C. Bowman, 82, of Garden Plain, had been headed east in the correct lane of travel.

KHP noted that Douze attempted to avoid a collision with Bowman’s vehicle, however, he struck the car head-on on its passenger side. The crash forced the Buick back into the westbound lane as Bowman’s car crashed into the north ditch.

Officials said Bowman was rushed to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. Douze was sent to Kingman Community Hospital with possible injuries after he complained of pain. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Russell, Ashley Hinklin
Two arrested after shots fired investigation leads to two locations in West Topeka
FILE
BIDS CLOSED: City claims Hotel Topeka for $7.6 million in online auction
Eric Jacklovich
Third Topeka man arrested for internet child sex crimes in less than 1 week
Thayne Miller, of Topeka, reeled in a 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir.
Topeka resident reels in 64-pound fish at Clinton Reservoir
FILE - The United Way of Greater Topeka is set to celebrate its Day of Giving on Wednesday,...
Community gears up for United Way Day of Giving 2023

Latest News

Crews investigate report of fire early Thursday in East Topeka
Crews responded to a report of a possible house fire early Thursday in the 500 block of S.E....
Crews investigate report of fire early Thursday in East Topeka
Game Warden Reisch helps save an owl chick that fell out of its nest on June 6, 2023.
Great Horned Owl family reunited in Western Kan. after chick falls out of nest
FILE
Tractor-truck collision in Southwestern Kansas blamed on cloud of dust