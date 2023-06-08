Women in Business hold golf clinic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Women in Business held a golf clinic at the Manhattan Country Club.

Members of Women of Business gathered for this social event to be introduced to the game of golf. The event was a way for women to learn how to put, drive, and all the techniques of the game.

”A lot of them had expressed to me and others that they were intimidated by having to play golf but this is a very nonthreatening environment and I think they’re going to have a lot of fun,” said Mark Knackendoffel, chairman of the board for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event was also a great way to meet other people in the chamber.

