Wichita legislator dubbed new Tribal director for American Heart Association

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former legislator from Wichita has now been dubbed as the Tribal Community Impact Director for the American Heart Association.

The American Heart Association announced on Thursday, June 8, that Ponka-We Victors-Cozad (D-Wichita) has joined the organization as the Kansas Tribal Community Impact Director. AHA focuses its efforts on fostering relationships with the four land Tribes to create a sustainable infrastructure to address health inequities.

The Association noted that tribes include the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska.

AHA indicated that Victors-Cozad’s new role is a 2-year grant-funded position to improve the health of Native Americans in the Sunflower State. The project is meant to deepen and improve the health and well-being of tribal members while also empowering local capacity and community change intertwined with culture and community values.

“To strengthen the relationship between the American Heart Association and the tribes, I need to listen to the needs of the tribes and how we can help and support, provide more resources, and make sure the tribes are included in the conversation,” said Victors-Cozad.

Before Victors-Cozad joined the AHA, the organization said she was the first Native American woman to be elected to the Kansas House of Representatives. She served 12 years and six terms in office.

“Unfortunately, Native Americans have some of the highest statistics in the country when it comes to life-threatening diseases like heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes,” said Victors-Cozad. “I believe by working together, we can help improve tribal communities and encouraging them to lead longer healthier lives.”

AHA noted that Victors-Cozad’s primary goal in her political career was to “be a voice for the voiceless.” She served on committees that included the transportation budget, veterans, child support enforcement and collections.

During her time in office, the association also said Victors-Cozad helped pass laws that continue to support tribal members, victims of domestic violence, schools, undocumented families, tribal sovereignty and more. She also chaired the State-Tribal Relations Committee.

As a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation of Arizona and the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, AHA said Victors-Cozad has first-hand experience of the needs of tribal communities and she hopes to hit the ground running.

“I am proud of my heritage and who I am,” said Victors-Cozad. “It is important to educate others about my rich heritage and what it means to me.”

According to the AHA, Victors-Cozad also already has a strong connection to local tribes.

“For the past 12 years in the state legislature, I learned so much about the issues that are important to the tribes and communities in Kansas that will help me be successful in my new role,” said Victors-Cozad. “I have attended some of their tribal ceremonies and dances. When I decided to retire from the state legislature, I knew I wanted to continue to work with the tribes in Kansas. This is exactly what my new role does.”

AHA noted that Victors-Cozad was born and raised in Wichita and earned her master’s degree in public administration before she was elected to office in 2010. She earned her undergraduate degree from Newman University and her doctoral degree in Education from Creighton University.

“As a Newman student, I learned how to work with everyone from various backgrounds and viewpoints,” said Victors-Cozad.

Victors-Cozad resides in Wichita with her husband and daughter. Her family loves to travel and makes it a priority to tour various state capitals and presidential libraries.

